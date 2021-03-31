Will Adam Levine Be Singing at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Wedding?

</noscript> </div>

As many country fans are well aware, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are still engaged and likely to announce a wedding date soon. Regarding the event itself, while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, Maroon 5 vocalist Adam Levine dished about performing at the event.

“They can’t afford me,” he joked.

Continuing, the musician said he “would love” and “be honored” to be a performer there. “They won’t ask me, though. They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody,” he added.

Recently, he also joked about seeing Shelton telling talk show host Seth Meyers that he was going to get Levine to perform at their wedding: “I’m sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I’m like, ’Man, f— you, I’m not coming to play your wedding.'”

Levine continued that he’s been frequently speaking with the engaged couple. “I love them so much…I just texted them…just like…’I miss you guys. I love you guys.’ Yeah, they’re the best,” he said.

However, Shelton and Stefani have also received an offer from Miley Cyrus to be their wedding singer. Via a January tweet, some time country vocalist Cyrus noted, “@gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer!” Cyrus wrote on Twitter in January. “I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. Whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

So who will the wedding singer be?

Shelton noted, “I don’t know what we’re going to do, but I still say Adam owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him. I would rather have Miley as a human being.”