PREMIERE: John King’s “Your Man” Celebrates A Proud Love Of God And Family

North Georgia-born singer-songwriter John King’s latest is “Your Man,” a track that celebrates his love of his wife and family. For the song’s video, King’s performing in an open forest, singing about “how lucky” that he “gets to be the lips where [his wife’s] kisses land.”

Regarding the video, King noted, “This is one of my favorite videos of all time because my wife Hannah shot a good portion of the video herself! We wanted to keep the performance scene socially distant, so it was just me and her the day of the shoot.”

He continues, “We don’t get too many date days out together, so it was really fun to spend all that time with her one on one. And, for someone who has zero experience filming, she KILLED IT. The video has so many gorgeous shots that we are really proud of.”

Related, King added, “I hope fans will take away that for me, nothing is more important in this life than my relationship with God, my wife, and my baby girl. Family has always been the most important thing to me, and I want my fans to know it because I’m sure it’s what’s most important to them too.”

Moreover, 2021 finds King having recently reached 50 million overall streams via online platforms, with plans to release singles besides “Your Man” in 2021. Among the numerous dates he tentatively has scheduled between May-September 2021, he is slated to perform as direct support for Blake Shelton during his touring dates later this summer. Tickets are available by clicking here.