Dolly Parton to Join Brandi Carlile on Virtual Book Tour

On April 6, six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will release her memoir Broken Horses. To celebrate, she’s announced an upcoming virtual book tour, featuring conversations with Dolly Parton, author Glennon Doyle, former White House photographer Pete Souza and more.

Music icon Parton will join Carlile for a virtual conversation on April 8; the event is being hosted by Nashville’s Parnassus Books.

Broken Horses chronicles Carlile’s life and career, from her early singing competitions to her big break opening for Dave Matthews Band. In 2005, she released her self-titled debut album. By 2007, she had earned a AAA radio hit with “The Story.” In 2017, she became a Grammy darling, thanks to her song “The Joke” and album By The Way, I Forgive You. The song was nominated in the all-genre Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories, while the album was nominated for the all-genre Album of the Year honor. That year, she took home Best Americana Album, Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. She also delivered a blistering rendition of “The Joke” during the broadcast.

Along the way, Carlile has collaborated with Elton John, Parton, Pearl Jam, Joni Mitchell, Maren Morris, Dierks Bentley and more, while raising her two children with wife Catherine.

In 2019, Carlile joined forces with Tanya Tucker to produce Tucker’s album While I’m Livin’, alongside Shooter Jennings. She also co-wrote the bulk of the songs on the project, including “Bring My Flowers Now.” The song and album earned Tucker her first-ever Grammy honors, for Best Country Album and Best Country Song, in 2019.

The followed her work with Tucker by forming the group The Highwomen alongside Maren Morris, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. The group recently earned the Grammy for Best Country Song, for their track “Crowded Table.”

Carlile’s upcoming virtual conversation Parton isn’t the first time the two top-shelf performers have joined forces; Parton previously joined Carlile and the rest of The Highwomen in 2019 for a performance at Newport Folk Festival. Parton collaborated with The Highwomen on “Jolene,” “Just Because I’m A Woman,” and “Eagle When She Flies,” and also joined Carlile on “I Will Always Love You.”