Jimmie Allen Joins Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott on Fishing Trip

Jimmie Allen’s 2021 so far has seen the Delaware-born artist achieve success with Brad Paisley duet “Freedom Was a Highway.” However, he’s recently been spotted — alongside a few other successful stars — taking a minute to relax and enjoy a slight break before preparing for a busy spring and summer months this year.

In a March 31 TMZ post, Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott joined with Allen, fellow country performer Chris Young, Prescott’s brother Tad and his Cowboys teammate La’el Collins for a Louisiana fishing trip.

After the quintet sat for a Tuesday night crawfish dinner, they boarded a boat Wednesday morning for a fishing excursion. Allen showed off their impressive haul via Instagram.

NFL fans are likely well aware that Prescott and friends’ trip is related to the star player recently inking a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys. The QB, was injured in October, and Allen’s Instagram photo was the first time that anyone has seen Prescott post-injury.

Related to Allen, he — like many country stars — is preparing for a heavy tentative road touring schedule throughout the spring through fall of this year. For Allen, his schedule kicks off in May in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and extends through November, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Regarding his forthcoming music, Allen recently told Music Row, “When I write songs, I put out music that is special to me. It’s self-therapy. I don’t write a song and say, ‘I just want a song that’s going to be successful on radio and make a bunch of money.’ That’s not my motivation. My motivation is to write a song I love, that means something to me, and hopefully someone else likes it. That’s how I approach everything I do creatively.”