Brett Young Reveals His Picks for a Country Music Baseball Dream Team

The "Lady" hitmaker chose one of the members of Lady A as "ball boy"

Brett Young is known for his songwriting chops and smooth vocals, but this former Ole Miss baseball pitcher is still a huge sports fan.

With Major League Baseball’s season opening now, Brett Young recently told Audacy’s Kelly Ford which country music stars would be part of his baseball team if he was a team manager.

Young noted his first task would be adjusting his role from manager to a dual manager-player job..

“I’m pitching, I’m definitely pitching,” he said.

His country music baseball dream team included Chris Lane (catcher), Chase Rice (first baseman), Kelsea Ballerini (second baseman), Scotty McCreery (shortstop), Ashley McBryde (third baseman), Dan+Shay’s Shay Mooney (center fielder), Carrie Underwood (right field), A Thousand Horses’ Michael Hobby (left fielder), Chris Young (pinch hitter).

Young said he chose McCreery because the “You Time” singer “beat me at ping-pong last year, so he must be a good athlete.”

He chose Dan+Shay’s Mooney for centerfield because the position “has to cover a lot of ground and when I look at Shay I think he’s like a little Speedy Gonzales, so I want him out there. He’s little and he must be really fast.”

At first, Young was hesitant to name a ball boy for his team, saying, “I’m not going to do that to anybody. I’m not going to make anybody ball boy, get outta here!”

However, he eventually named Lady A’s Charles Kelley to the role.

“You know who I’ll make ball boy? Charles Kelley, ‘cause after I beat him at ping-pong in the same tournament, he crawled on top of me on the ping pong table.”

Young recently earned his seventh consecutive No. 1 hit with “Lady.”