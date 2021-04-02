Dan & Shay Celebrate 7th Anniversary of Debut Album “Where It All Began”

“Thanks so much to everyone who’s been with us on this journey. Y’all inspire us more than you know, and we can’t wait to get back on the road to sing these songs together.”

Seven years have passed since Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney released their debut studio album Where It All Began. Via Instagram, they thanked their fans for their near-decade-long support. “7 years ago today, we released our debut album ’where it all began.’ it was a collection of *demos* that we made on a laptop before we were even officially a band, and it went on to change our lives forever,” the duo noted.

They went on to ask fans to highlight their favorite tracks from their debut, plus played an acoustic version of “Nothin’Like You,” their first number-one hit on country radio. Regarding this, and other important songs, they continued to state the following:

“here’s a little acoustic bit of our first #1 at country radio, ’nothin’ like you’ (@abbysmyersalways said this should have been the 2nd single after ’19 you + me’…whoops). what was your fave song on this album? shay’s dad says his favorite was ’party girl. ’happy birthday #whereitallbegan!'”

As well, Smyers added via a comment, “My fave was probably ’i heard goodbye’ because i’ll always be an emo kid at heart.”

Dan & Shay’s current single “Glad You Exist” follows 2020’s Justin Bieber duet “10,000 Hours,” which recently won both a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo or Group performance, plus a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Song.