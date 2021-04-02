LISTEN: 10 Songs For Easter Weekend

Be sure to include these inspirational tracks from Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts and more on your Easter playlist this year

Country music has a long history of songs that give a nod to faith, hope and a higher power—some songs more overtly than others.

From Hank Williams, Sr.’s classic “I Saw The Light” to music from The Louvin Brothers, the Statler Brothers, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, the Oak Ridge Boys, the Dolly Parton/Brad Paisley collaboration “When I Get Where I’m Going,” and so many more, songs of faith in a higher power have been a through-line in country music songcraft.

Leading up to Easter Sunday on April 4, here are 10 songs meant to bring inspiration and hope.

Carrie Underwood, “Something in the Water”

Since her breakthrough debut country single, “Jesus, Take The Wheel,” to her recently-released gospel album My Savior, superstar Carrie Underwood has never been shy about her faith. With the Grammy-winning 2014 hit “Something in the Water,” her voice is at once powerful and earnest, as she sings about the power of finding faith, and incorporates a chorus of “Amazing Grace” at the song’s end.