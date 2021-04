"My sound is Reyna...Whatever it is, that's just me," says the 2021 Next Women Of Country member

In a recent interview, 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Reyna Roberts noted that pandemic struck 2020 actually held a silver lining for her: “[I] made my dreams become a reality,” she recently told The Boot. Now, with an aggressive outlook on 2021, the hopeful country superstar mirrors a hit by fellow African-American country artist — the iconic Charley Pride — when she says, “My sound is Reyna, whether I have a banjo or whether I have an organ. Whatever it is, that’s just me.”

Among her growing list of accomplishments, she was recently featured in a New York Times roundtable discussion, regarding being a Black woman in country music, alongside Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Miko Marks, and Brittney Spencer. Regarding her success, she says that she’s grateful for “what [she’s] done, what my team’s done, what my family’s done to get me to this point.”

Regarding her family’s all-important assistance along her road to success, she continued, “They have been instrumental in everything that I do because they could see my path. Like, we’ve never questioned if I was going to be an artist or a singer — we’ve just always known … [so they’ve always ensured] I would have the tools to be able to be the artist that I am today.”

She also offered a note surrounding her diverse early creative influences that have defined her route to where she has arrived at present: “I’d be writing a rock song, I’d be writing a pop song, I’d be writing a country song, and I’m like, ’What am I?’ I got to the point where I’m like, ’we don’t have to necessarily specify what genre I am.'”