Alan Jackson Announces New Album Out May 14, Shares Three Songs

Alan Jackson returns with his first album of all-new music in six years, with his upcoming album, Where Have You Gone, on May 14.
Jackson penned 15 of the album’s 21 songs, including the title track. Where Have You Gone was produced by Jackson’s longtime producer Keith Stegall.
The title track and first release from the album is a haunting plea for the return of fiddles, steel guitar and country music songs of substance, from one of country music’s most revered singer-songwriters.
Soft steel guitar oh how I’ve missed you/Words from the heart let me hear you again/Sounds from the soul, fiddle I need you/Sweet country music where have you gone?/Sweet country music please come back home
“It’s a little harder country than even I’ve done in the past,” Jackson says via a press release. “And it’s funny, I was driving and listening to the final mixes Keith sent me, and I started to tear up. I was surprised to get so overly emotional, but I just love this kind of music.”
He also teases the new album with the release of two more tracks, “Way Down in My Whiskey” and “Things That Matter.”
“When I write, I visualize back home and growing up,” Jackson added. “Real country songs are life and love and heartache, drinking and Mama and having a good time…but it’s the sounds of the instruments, too. The steel and acoustic guitar, the fiddle – those things have a sound and a tone…and getting that right, the way those things make you feel, that’s country, too.”