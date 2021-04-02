You Could Buy One of Vince Gill’s Guitars

Vince Gill, who has accumulated 22 Grammys and a string of No. 1 hits such as “I Still Believe in You” and “One More Last Chance” during his career, has partnered with Nashville’s Gruhn Guitars to sell several of his guitars.

George Gruhn of Gruhn Guitars shared details on some of the guitars during a Facebook Live video on Friday (April 2). The collection includes electric guitars, lap steels, a mandolin, and more. During the video, Gruhn showed off a Takamine Steve Wariner model guitar, gifted to Gill by Wariner, and priced at $2,000.

He showed off an electric guitar emblazoned with Predators hockey team logos, as well as another white Gibson guitar emblazoned with a nod to “The Vinny,” Gill’s longtime golf tournament.

“Vince has been very much involved in charity work often associated with golf,” Gruhn said. “A bit part of his life is devoted to charitable causes.”

To see the full lineup of guitars available, visit guitars.com.