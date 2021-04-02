Miranda Lambert Releases Stirring, Acoustic Version of Latest Single, “Settling Down”

</noscript> </div>

To wit, the original version has a video released in 2020 that co-stars her husband Brendan McLoughlin and was shot on her farm in the Nashville suburbs. Cozy shots of Lambert’s very relaxed home life — including fishing on the pond and cooking meals in her kitchen — underscore the song’s meaning.

Alongside releasing music, Lambert’s also been busy as the soon-to-be proprietress of downtown Nashville’s Casa Rosa bar. In a press release issued a month ago, it was noted that “classic Tex-Mex offerings” and an “extensive margarita and tequila selection” would highlight the space that will also have a rooftop bar overlooking Lower Broadway.

“Casa Rosa will be a little taste of Texas in Tennessee. Tacos, tequila, and tufted pink booths — what else can a girl ask for?” Lambert said. “This place is special to me, and I’m happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City!”