Miranda Lambert Releases Stirring, Acoustic Version of Latest Single, “Settling Down”

The dawn of spring finds Miranda Lambert finally diving full bore into new releases for 2021. Alongside her well-received Marfa Tapes tracks with frequent collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, she now offers an acoustic take on her current single, “Settling Down,” from her 2019-released album, Wildcard.

Lambert co-wrote the song alongside seasoned songwriters Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. Regarding its meaning, the three-time Grammy-winning artist noted previously, “I’d say life inspired me to write this song, I got married, but I also still love the road, I have a gypsy soul, and I wanted to write a song that kind of spoke to the sentiment of “Can you have both?” and is that okay?”

To wit, the original version has a video released in 2020 that co-stars her husband Brendan McLoughlin and was shot on her farm in the Nashville suburbs. Cozy shots of Lambert’s very relaxed home life — including fishing on the pond and cooking meals in her kitchen — underscore the song’s meaning.

Alongside releasing music, Lambert’s also been busy as the soon-to-be proprietress of downtown Nashville’s Casa Rosa bar. In a press release issued a month ago, it was noted that “classic Tex-Mex offerings” and an “extensive margarita and tequila selection” would highlight the space that will also have a rooftop bar overlooking Lower Broadway.

“Casa Rosa will be a little taste of Texas in Tennessee. Tacos, tequila, and tufted pink booths — what else can a girl ask for?” Lambert said. “This place is special to me, and I’m happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City!”