Miranda Lambert Releases Stirring, Acoustic Version of Latest Single, “Settling Down”

The dawn of spring finds Miranda Lambert finally diving full bore into new releases for 2021. Alongside her well-received Marfa Tapes tracks with frequent collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, she now offers an acoustic take on her current single, “Settling Down,” from her 2019-released album, Wildcard.
Lambert co-wrote the song alongside seasoned songwriters Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. Regarding its meaning, the three-time Grammy-winning artist noted previously, “I’d say life inspired me to write this song, I got married, but I also still love the road, I have a gypsy soul, and I wanted to write a song that kind of spoke to the sentiment of “Can you have both?” and is that okay?”