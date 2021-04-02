Blake Shelton Hopes to Marry Gwen Stefani This Summer

Blake Shelton recently updated fans on his new music, and his wedding plans with fiancée Gwen Stefani, during an interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

On May 21, Shelton will release his new album, Body Language, and he told Kotb that some of the songs have been recorded for a while.

“This album is full of songs that I’ve had recorded, some for a couple of years, just part of the reason is because COVID kind of stopped everything while it was in motion,” Shelton said. “I think it makes for a stronger album because it’s a collection of songs that kind of stood the test of time for me and we were able to keep making the record and refining it so I’m really proud of it.”

The one and only @blakeshelton joins @hodakotb as a surprise co-host while Jenna enjoys some time off. He talks about Ariana Grande joining #TheVoice next season, his upcoming album and more! pic.twitter.com/vjCRDsuu8A — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) March 31, 2021

Though Shelton is currently busy with his work on The Voice and prepping for the new album, he also hinted that he and Stefani could possibly cut back on career engagements in the next few years.

“I hope that’s not too far down the road. Ten years sounds like way too long for me. I’d like to see that sooner rather than later. We’ve both pretty much taken it to the limit as far as, you know, our careers go and touring and now the television thing. It’s been fortunate to accomplish a lot of things but hopefully at some point we get a chance to live some life and I think we’re both ready for that, honestly.”

Asked whether he likes life better out of the spotlight, he said, “Absolutely. I think you know that…I do. The older I get, the more I feel like I’m starting to turn into a little bit of a hermit…except interviews with you, Hoda. I’m always excited to talk to you.”

He also shared that he and Stefani are looking to tie the knot this summer. The couple announced their engagement in October 2020.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again and really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after, so hopefully this summer. I think we are right here at the point with COVID where it looks like it may be okay, but we don’t know, so…that’s tentatively the plan.”

Shelton also mentioned that he has already received his COVID-19 vaccine, and that even though artists including Adam Levine and Miley Cyrus have offered to sing at his wedding, details surrounding the upcoming nuptials are still up in the air.

“It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup all of a sudden. I’ve got all these superstars saying they’re going to do it. I hope so, I don’t know. I’m not just saying that because it’s the line, we really don’t know. I’d love to take everybody up on their offer and have this amazing concert-wedding, but…we’re just waiting every day just like everybody else to see what our summer’s gonna look like and then go from there.”