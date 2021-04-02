Music

CMT Rewind: Rascal Flatts’ Album ‘Me And My Gang’ (2006)

The iconic trio proved "consistent and reliable," on their "solid-as-a-rock" fourth album featuring "What Hurts The Most"
23m ago

Fifteen years after its 2006 release and Stephen Thomas Erlewine’s All Music review of Rascal Flatts’ fourth studio album Me and My Gang holds up: “it is hard for pop groups of any stripe to be both consistent and reliable, which is exactly what the trio proves they are with this solid-as-a-rock fourth album.”

By 2006, Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney were ten million albums sold and four Billboard Hot Country Chart number-one singles into their two-decade era of success as a leading country music act. In the studio, the band’s drive for perfection was a key factor in their acclaim. In a 2007 CMT Insider interview, Jay DeMarcus noted, “Every little detail drives me crazy. I worry about kick-drum sounds and snare sounds, if the background vocals are loud enough, [and] if Gary’s vocals are perfect. And I mean everything. I pore over it, and I just obsess over it.”

