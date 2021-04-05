The ACM Awards announced that over 25 artists will perform more than 30 songs from three iconic country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe, during the April 18 presentation of the Academy Of Country Music Awards.

The artists include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young.

Moreover, via a press release, the ACM Awards also noted that “additional details” regarding the performances, including notes regarding “unprecedented collaborations and surprising moments,” would be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

One month ago, it was announced that 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton—who are now also listed as performers—would host the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards program. Urban is hosting the event for the second year in a row, while 2021 marks Guyton’s first time hosting the ACM Awards. The choice was inspired by Guyton’s performance of her critically acclaimed song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” at last year’s show, featuring Urban as a surprise guest on piano.

CBS will present the 56th ACM Awards live on Sunday, April 18. The event will air from 8 p.m.-11 p.m., live ET/delayed PT on CBS, and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.