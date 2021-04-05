Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Album ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ Features Collaborations With Keith Urban

On Saturday (April 3), Taylor Swift has shared the full 27-song track list for her upcoming album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2008 album Fearless.

The track list revealed the project includes two collaborations with Keith Urban, including a duet on “That’s When,” while Urban also offers harmonies on “We Were Happy.”

“I’m really honored that @keithurban is a part of this project, duetting on That’s When and singing harmonies on We Were Happy,” Swift captioned a social media post. “I was his opening act during the Fearless album era and his music has inspired me endlessly.

“I’m counting down the minutes til we can all jump into this brave world together, filled with equal parts nostalgia and brand newness. Head first, Fearless.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version)includes re-recorded versions of all of the tracks on her original Fearless project, as well as six previously unreleased “From the Vault” tracks, including “You All Over Me (From the Vault),” a collab with Maren Morris.

Before she ascended to headliner, Swift opened for Urban during his 2009 Escape Together tour, and later collaborated with Urban and Tim McGraw on the 2013 hit “Highway Don’t Care.” In 2015, Urban made a guest appearance on Swift’s headlining 1989 Tour, where the two collaborated on Urban’s hits “Somebody Like You” and “John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16.” Following the release of Swift’s Lover album in 2019, Urban included a cover of the album’s title track during his performance at the Washington State Fair.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) releases April 9.



