Jason Aldean Sets Two Concerts at Tennessee’s Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean is set for his first performances in over a year, with two headlining shows at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, on May 14-15.

JASON ALDEAN: Live at The Bonnaroo Farm will host a limited number of fans in socially distanced, four-person pods, with tickets beginning at $99 per pod. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9 at 10 am. CT at jasonaldean.com and bonnaroofarm.com, with $1 from each ticket benefiting the Bonnaroo Works Fund.

“You could’ve asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes,” Aldean said. “So being able to setup the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time. We’re going to turn it up – there’s nobody out there to bother – and make up for some lost time for sure.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to create their own comfortable space within their pod. Concessions and merchandise will be available on-site through mobile ordering. Masks will be required for all attendees when moving around the venue, but may be removed while inside their own reserved seating area.

As more people across the country continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, concert venues are slowly adding new shows. Other artists slated to perform at Bonnaroo Farm in coming months include bluegrass artist Billy Strings, Jon Pardi, and The Avett Brothers. Meanwhile, the annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is set for Sept. 2-5, 2021.

Tonight, Aldean will appear on ABC’s American Idol to mentor and perform with two of the Top 24 contestants. Other celebrities taking part include Jimmie Allen, Ben Rector, Tori Kelly, Joss Stone, and more.