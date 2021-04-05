Maren Morris Speaks Out Against Societal Pressures New Moms Face

"The pressure we put on mothers to 'snap back' is insurmountable and deeply troublesome," Morris said

Maren Morris isn’t giving in to the societal pressure put on new mothers to quickly lose weight after giving birth.

On Friday (April 2), Morris shared two photos on social media—one of herself sitting on a bed and another of herself during a home workout—along with the caption, “Am never saying ’trying to get my body back’ again. No one took it, I didn’t lose it like a set of keys. The pressure we put on mothers to ’snap back’ is insurmountable and deeply troublesome. You are and always were a f***ing bada**. And yeah, I’m proud.”

Morris gave birth to her son Hayes in March 2020. Since then, she has also spoken out against mommy shaming in a July 2020 appearance on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it…probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else,” she said at the time. “Especially [someone who’s] brand-new at this. And we all feel like we suck in the beginning anyway.”

Instead of succumbing to societal pressures, Morris has stayed focused on being healthy, caring for her family, and of course, music.

Morris and husband Ryan Hurd recently celebrated their son’s first birthday with a cute Peter Rabbit-themed party—complete with carrot cake.

Morris and Hurd also released the duet “Chasing After You,” while Morris is featured on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).