Recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the show featured Underwood, alongside numerous special guests, performing traditional hymns that the country singer sings on her new album, My Savior. Alongside the seven-time Grammy winner were CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart, who are featured on the album. Winans and Underwood performed “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” while Rinehart added vocals for “Nothing But The Blood of Jesus.” Underwood also welcomed other My Savior collaborators, including 10-time CMA Musician of the Year winner Mac McAnally and harmonica legend Buddy Greene, to join the Ryman proceedings.

Via a press release, Underwood noted, “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”

“My Savior: Live From The Ryman” will remain exclusively on Carrie Underwood’s Facebook page for 48 hours.

Underwood added, “This is an album I have always wanted to record, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way.”

On My Savior, which released March 26, Underwood reunited with co-producer David Garcia, who previously worked on Underwood’s 2018 album Cry Pretty.