Music

Carrie Underwood’s Easter Sunday Livestream Raises More Than $100,000 for Charity

The seven-time Grammy winner, alongside numerous special guests, performed traditional hymns from her new album
by 42m ago

Carrie Underwood’s eagerly anticipated Easter Sunday morning, “My Savior: Live From The Ryman” livestream raised more than $100,000 for nonprofit organization Save the Children, which provides programs to promote childhood education and fight hunger.

Embedded from www.facebook.com.