Loretta Lynn Earns a Top 10 Album With Latest Project, ‘Still Woman Enough’

The only artists with more Top 10s are Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton

Country Music Hall of Fame member Loretta Lynn has earned music’s top accolades, enjoyed sold-out tours, notched No. 1 hits, and inspired generations of artists—and there are no signs she is slowing down anytime soon.

Lynn recently earned her 42nd Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart, with her new project, Still Woman Enough. The album debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard chart dated April 3.

“I just can’t ever say how much I love my fans,” Lynn said via Twitter. “They’ve been there with me all the way. Kicking off a seventh decade in country music with a Billboard Top Ten album sure has a way of making a girl happy. Love y’all. #stillwomanenough #neverretire”

According to Billboard, the only artists who have earned more Top 10 country projects in the chart’s 57-year history are Willie Nelson with 53, and Dolly Parton with 46.

On her new album, Lynn is part of a trio of country music superstars as she sings “Still Woman Enough” alongside Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire. She welcomes Margo Price for a collaboration of “One’s On The Way.”

“I’ve had the honor of getting to sing for Loretta, but now being able to actually sing with her is a dream come true,” Underwood said. “We all grew up watching Loretta and all of the amazing female artists that came before us. They made us believe that all of this was possible for us, too.”