Premiere: Darby Revels In The Sweet Side of Love In “Cupid” Music Video

Newcomer Darby taps into the euphoric, give-you-butterflies early stages of romance in her new video, “Cupid.” She penned her new single alongside Justin Ebach and Kelly Archer.

This performance-based video, drenched in shades of red, pink and white, finds Darby daydreaming about a friendship that is on the precipice of turning from just friends to more, as she sings in the verses. The video plays on typical symbols of love, as Darby dances for the camera with a variety of props, including angel wings, flower petals, a red bow and arrow, and a stuffed teddy bear.

As a Nashville native and the daughter of Contemporary Christian Music group Point of Grace’s Dana and Leigh Cappillino, Darby’s musical talent comes naturally.

In 2016, she first earned the attention of music lovers when she was featured on the song “You” with Matty B. In 2019, Darby released her first project, Trying on Dresses and has followed it with songs including “New Girl.”

Darby told CMT about filming the new video, which was directed by Aaron Lagrone.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I remember my mom fixing my hair the whole time and telling me not to touch it, lol. She is the best though, don’t get me wrong. We had a fun day!

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think the video captures how fun and carefree the song is!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope that anyone watching will know its okay to make a fool of yourself and be crazy sometimes! It’s a lot more fun than worrying about what others think!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was really excited to see the finished product, my favorite part was the bear telling me to shut up, ha:)