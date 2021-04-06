Rissi Palmer Promises, “I [Will] Have An Album Out By The End Of The Year”

On a recent appearance on rising country performer Willie Jones’ Apple Music Crossroads Radio program, groundbreaking African-American female star, Color Me Country Radio host and Color Me Country charity co-founder Rissi Palmer promised she has a new album coming “by the end of the year.”

This is notable because it’s likely to be the artist’s return to a “true” country format album since Palmer’s 2007 debut album, Rissi Palmer. What could we likely expect on this release? Well, if the conversation between Jones and Palmer is any indication, a duet from the twosome is in the works.

Palmer noted that she’d “just started writing” songs, and then joked, “I might need a Willie Jones feature.”

“You know you got that. I mean, you ain’t even got to ask,” he replied. “Bet,” said Palmer in return. Jones added succinctly, “Straight up.”

In response to Palmer’s proclamation, Jones responded, “By the end of the year, there will be a Rissi Palmer album. Aye, and if it don’t come by the end of the year, we still going to be waiting on it, we still going to want it. You know what I’m saying? Take your time.”

In response, Palmer met the challenge of the moment by imploring Jones—and the program’s listeners—to hold her to her promise of releasing new music by the close of 2021. “Give me hell. Give me hell if I don’t. Because I’m one of those people, if I say it, I’m going to do it. So give me hell if you see me, and I don’t have an album out by the end of the year.”