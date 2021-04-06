Carrie Underwood’s ‘My Savior’ Debuts At No. 1 on ‘Billboard’ Country, Christian Charts

Carrie Underwood’s first collection of gospel songs is inspiring a whole lot of listeners. Her My Savior album, which released March 26, debuted atop Billboard’s Country and Christian charts, as well as at No. 4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

My Savior is Underwood’s ninth consecutive album to debut at the top of the Billboard Country chart. Seven songs from the project also debuted on the Country Songs Track chart, including “How Great Thou Art,” “Amazing Grace,” “Just As I Am,” “Because He Lives,” “Victory In Jesus,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “Blessed Assurance.”

My Savior follows Underwood’s first holiday album, My Gift, which released last year. On Easter Sunday, Underwood performed songs from the project via a livestreamed performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium; the show raised $100,000 for the nonprofit charity Save the Children.

Underwood and gospel legend CeCe Winans are both set to perform at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18; Winans and Underwood collaborated on “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” on the My Savior album.

Underwood recently told grammy.com of working with Winans, “She came in, and I felt like we just needed to sit back and let her work her magic because it truly was inspirational. And besides her extremely God-given, powerful, inspiring voice, her presence was just so wonderful to be around. I feel like when I work with legends, I’m a sponge. I want to see what you do and how you do it. So it was equal parts getting to work with her and sing with her, but also learning from her.”



