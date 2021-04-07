Kelsea Ballerini Partners With Kenny Chesney for New Single, “Half of My Hometown”

</noscript> </div>

Fast forward, and she was writing “Half of My Hometown” with people that Chesney has worked with in the past, like Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon, and Jimmy Robbins. She continues, “We finished writing the lyrics at 2 AM, and I thought Kenny (her “hometown hero”) would be a perfect addition,” she remembers.

Still possessing his phone number, Ballerini texted Chesney then and there, thinking, “what’s the worst that could happen?” He replied the next day. The “Hole In The Bottle” vocalist recalls him stating, “I love this song. It made me emotional listening to it. Let me figure out my plans because I want to do [the collaboration] and do it right.” After a few months elapsed, the tandem joined forces in the studio.

For Ballerini, it was an extraordinary moment. “I wore my ’Knoxville’ t-shirt and [Chesney] face-timed my dad. It was wild,” she noted. “My dad still lives in Knoxville, so when he got that face-time [from me], he couldn’t keep it cool.”