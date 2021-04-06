Florida Georgia Line Earns 18th No. 1 Hit With “Long Live”

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have earned their 18th No. 1 hit, as “Long Live” tops Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.
“Having our fans and Country radio support us all of these years has been nothing short of a blessing,” said Hubbard and Kelley. “We couldn’t imagine a better song to mark our 18th! Here’s to all of the good times and to many more ‘Long Live’ nights!”
Hubbard and Kelley co-wrote the ode to good times alongside Corey Crowder, David Garcia and Josh Miller, with production from Hubbard, Kelley and Crowder.
