Florida Georgia Line Earns 18th No. 1 Hit With “Long Live”

FGL is currently nominated for Duo of the Year at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18.

Meanwhile, both Kelley and Hubbard are working on music separately. Kelley recently inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville for his solo project, which will release later this year. Hubbard has collaborated with Tim McGraw and newcomer Lathan Warlick on recent songs.

In January, both Hubbard and Kelley addressed their fans via a Zoom message, sharing that they were going to spend 2021 releasing a new album (Life Rolls On released in February) and pursuing solo projects, but stressed the solo efforts don’t mean the duo is breaking up anytime soon.

“Both of us, on both sides, getting to support each other through that,” Hubbard said. “We’re gonna still do stuff together. We’re gonna obviously be on tour and we’re going to be singing all of the hits you guys love and trying to create more. But in the meantime, it’s a beautiful time to be in a place, like BK said, to be able to venture out and to have a voice of our own and have individuality a little bit.”