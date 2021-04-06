Music

Florida Georgia Line Earns 18th No. 1 Hit With “Long Live”

Florida Georgia Line will compete for Duo of the Year at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have earned their 18th No. 1 hit, as “Long Live” tops Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

“Having our fans and Country radio support us all of these years has been nothing short of a blessing,” said Hubbard and Kelley. “We couldn’t imagine a better song to mark our 18th! Here’s to all of the good times and to many more ‘Long Live’ nights!”

Hubbard and Kelley co-wrote the ode to good times alongside Corey Crowder, David Garcia and Josh Miller, with production from Hubbard, Kelley and Crowder.

