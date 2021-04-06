Lauren Alaina Says Longtime Pal Jon Pardi “Now Gets To Vet All the Boyfriends”

Jon Pardi makes a guest appearance on Lauren Alaina’s new single, “Getting Over Him,” but the two country artists have been friends for years. They met when they were both playing radio shows early in their careers.

“We met when I had long hair,” Pardi recently told Audacy’s Rockin’ Country Saturday Nights. “I think we’ve become drastically closer in the last few years.”

“I wrote this song with two of my friends and it was so funny, when I was listening back to this song, I said, ’It’s like we just described Jon Pardi, accidentally. So I sent it to him. I think I hooked him with the ’denim on denim’ line.”

I love the attitude of it, the rowdiness of it. I think it’s great for Lauren to have a song like this….it’s fun and I think we all can relate to it,” Pardi added.

This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated.

Alaina also sang on Pardi’s 2019 track “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey,” and the two previously co-hosted the ACM Honors ceremony in 2018. During the radio interview, Alaina also shared one of her favorite memories from their longstanding friendship, proving their connection goes beyond music.