Eric Church To Launch Arena Tour In September

Eric Church is set to return to the road this fall, when the current CMA Entertainer of the Year launches The Gather Again Tour. The first show is set for Sept. 17 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, with stops in 55 cities in the United States and Canada, culminating with a show at Madison Square Garden on May 20, 2022.

For the first time, Church’s concerts will be held via an in-the-round setup, with a stage at the center of each arena floor, to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Church recently appeared on the cover of Billboard, with a cover shot depicting the singer-songwriter getting his second dose of the vaccine.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he told Billboard for the cover story.

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”

Church has also teamed with ACM Lifting Lives, The Ad Council, and COVID Collaborative to appear in a series of public service announcements aimed at promoting vaccine education. The series of ads will premiere during the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 18, where Church is also slated to perform a song from his Heart & Soul triple album project.

Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time, though members of the star’s Church Choir fanclub may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of tour dates, visit ericchurch.com.