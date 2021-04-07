WATCH: Cody Johnson Performs On The Latest Episode Of CMT’s Campfire Sessions

</noscript> </div>

CMT Digital has premiered the latest episode of its original series, “CMT Campfire Sessions,” featuring Cody Johnson. While seated in his backyard in Huntsville, Texas — and backed by his bandmate Jody Bartula on fiddle — he performs intimate, acoustic versions of current single “Dear Rodeo,” plus “Monday Morning Merle,” “Understand Why,” “Cowboy Life” and a cover of Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman.”

The January-premiered series has featured the likes of (in order of appearance): Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson, and Russell Dickerson. Acoustic, feel-good performances in a campfire sing-along setting pair with stories that pay homage to the inspiration provided by country music’s timelessly nostalgic storytelling.

Regarding the inspiration behind his hit single “Dear Rodeo,” Johnson recently told the ProRodeo Sports News, “My younger years, I wanted to ride bulls. I was very set on having those gold buckle dreams. I poured my heart into it, but at the end of the day, it was not what I was meant to do.” He continues, “I got a little bit done here and there, but I wasn’t like my friends who were meant to do it. When I had to give it up, it really made me jaded. It made me bitter because I hated failure. I didn’t realize that failure is really what made me draw and drive toward music.”

CMT Digital has also announced that Johnson’s performance will be followed by Hailey Whitters treating her fans to her campfire performance on Tuesday, April 20, followed by Lee Brice on May 4.