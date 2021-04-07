Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Will Release His Solo EP April 13

Brian Kelley’s debut EP, BK’s Wave Pack, will arrive April 13 via Warner Music Nashville/Nashville South Records, Inc.

“I’m so excited to ride this wave with y’all. My Wave Pack EP is a snapshot into my world and the life I’m living – whether it’s a little party on the beach, or a little Sunday service in the sand,” Kelley said. “And you don’t always have to be on the sand or by the water, you can take the vibe with you wherever you go. ‘Beach Cowboy’ is a way of life and state of mind.”

Kelley, known for his work as one-half of the duo Florida Georgia Line, previously announced he had inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville for his solo projects.

He co-wrote every track on the four-song EP, blending coastal vibes and good-time anthems with all the smoothness of a tropical drink on songs like “Beach Cowboy” and “Party on the Beach.” Similar to his former work on tracks like FGL’s “H.O.L.Y.,” Kelley offers up a spiritual bent on the EP’s concluding song, “Sunday Service in the Sand.” Kelley co-produced the EP alongside Corey Crowder, who also co-wrote two tracks.

While Kelley preps for the release of his solo project, he and his FGL bandmate Tyler Hubbard are enjoying their latest No. 1 hit, “Long Live,” which just earned the duo their 18th career chart topper.

See the track list for Kelley’s BK’s Wave Pack below:

1. “Beach Cowboy” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose)

2. “Made By The Water” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Randy Montana)

3. “Party On The Beach” (Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith)

4. “Sunday Service In The Sand” (Brian Kelley, Blake Redferrin, Canaan Smith, Jake Rose)