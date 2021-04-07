Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson Join Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

This marks Isbell's first movie role, while Simpson has appeared in films including The Dead Don't Die

Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson have been added to the cast for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon, joining fellow cast members including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro.

The movie, from Apple Original Films, is set in 1920s Oklahoma, and is based on David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction book by the same title. The movie follows what came to be known as the “Reign of Terror,” the serial killings of at least 20 members of Osage Nation.

According to Deadline, Isbell will portray Bill Smith, an adversary of Ernest Buckhart (played by DiCaprio), while Simpson plays Henry Grammer, a rodeo champ and bootlegger.

This marks Isbell’s first movie role, while Simpson has had previous roles in Queen & Slim, and The Dead Don’t Die. Simpson also wrote and performed the theme song for The Dead Don’t Die.

No premiere date has been set for the film at this time.