Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett Earn Early Academy of Country Music Awards Wins

Allen wins for New Male Artist of the Year, while Barrett wins New Female Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett are early Academy of Country Music Awards winners ahead of the upcoming ceremony on April 18.

Allen won for New Male Artist of the Year, while Barrett won for New Female Artist of the Year. This marks the first ACM Awards wins for both Allen and Barrett.

ACM Awards host Keith Urban sent a personalized video card to surprise both Allen and Barrett with the news of their wins.

“We are thrilled to present Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett with their first ACM Award wins. Jimmie and Gabby have experienced tremendous success at both Country Radio and streaming already, and we are proud to recognize them for such an extraordinary start to their careers,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “A huge congratulations to each of them for this well-deserved win, and to all of our nominees for being recognized for their incredible contributions to Country Music. We look forward to welcoming Jimmie and Gabby to the ACM Awards stage on April 18.”

Allen and Barrett are among the 25 artists who will perform more than 30 songs from three Nashville venues—the Grand Ole Opry, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium—during the awards show.

The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, April 18 on CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.