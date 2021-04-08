The "Just About Over You" vocalist also has debuted a new single, “Wish You Were The Whiskey”

In an April 7 interview with Sirius XM’s Storme Warren, 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Priscilla Block announced April 30 as the release date for her self-titled first EP as an artist signed to Mercury Nashville Records.

“This EP is such a vulnerable side of who I am and where I’ve been,” Block noted. “It’s my story of falling apart in order to find myself again. I hope that when you hear these songs, they make you feel that it’s ok to not be perfect and realize that sometimes we need the lows to value the highs…AND ONCE YOU REGAIN THAT CONFIDENCE…LET IT SHOW, BABY!”

The Raleigh, NC native’s star-making 2020 included the viral success of “Just About Over You,” which was named one of The New York Times’ Best Songs of 2020. This followed Tik Tok success for other original songs of hers, including “Thick Thighs” and “PMS”. However, it was “Just About Over You”’s breakout success that led to her acclaim via CMT and being named a notable artist to watch by Amazon, Pandora, and Spotify.

Alongside "Just About Over You," Block's EP offers her brand-new single, "Wish You Were The Whiskey." As well, the rising star has announced via a press release that she will be listing all six track titles via social media before April 30. If wanting to see Priscilla Block live as she embarks on this next step of her career, she will be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on May 1. The performance will be available live via Circle TV or available via livestream on Circle All Access Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter channels.




