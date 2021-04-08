In an April 7 interview with Sirius XM’s Storme Warren, 2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Priscilla Block announced April 30 as the release date for her self-titled first EP as an artist signed to Mercury Nashville Records.
“This EP is such a vulnerable side of who I am and where I’ve been,” Block noted. “It’s my story of falling apart in order to find myself again. I hope that when you hear these songs, they make you feel that it’s ok to not be perfect and realize that sometimes we need the lows to value the highs…AND ONCE YOU REGAIN THAT CONFIDENCE…LET IT SHOW, BABY!”
The Raleigh, NC native’s star-making 2020 included the viral success of “Just About Over You,” which was named one of The New York Times’ Best Songs of 2020. This followed Tik Tok success for other original songs of hers, including “Thick Thighs” and “PMS”. However, it was “Just About Over You”’s breakout success that led to her acclaim via CMT and being named a notable artist to watch by Amazon, Pandora, and Spotify.