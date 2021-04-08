Darius Rucker’s Spent Quarantine Enjoying His Brand New Nashville Home

</noscript> </div>

“[My 16-year-old son Jack] and I came here for the golf course; we stayed for everything else.”

In a recent video for Architectural Digest, the ten-time Billboard country chart-topper took the journal on a tour of his golf course adjacent home that he moved into in June 2020. As an avid sportsman, still creative artist, and ardent family man, his new home serves all parts of his life both equally and well.

“I love [that] this house] feels like…a place for us to come together and be a family, and live, and I love that. That’s what you want from a house,” Rucker added. His new home is also notable because of his neighbors, who include fellow country stars Brett Young, Chase Rice, Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean.

After spending many years in South Carolina’s birthplace, he’s adapted well to the Music City. “I think most of the people I meet and hang with are surprised I didn’t have a place all this time—I’ve made all my records here,” Rucker told Architectural Digest. “After over a decade of being here and working hard and trying to be a nice guy, I like to feel I was already part of the community before I moved in.”

Quarantine has seen Rucker remain artistically prolific. Alongside the number-one hit “Beers and Sunshine,” he’s also taught himself piano, saying, “I just want to get up one day and play ‘Let Her Cry’ on the piano. it may take me 10 years.” He’s also keen to mention that he has written or co-written 40 other new songs during multiple daily songwriting sessions.