Kane Brown Reveals ‘Blessed & Free Tour’ Dates

Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road will open shows on the tour

Kane Brown will return to the road this fall, having just announced the dates for his 35-city Blessed & Free Tour.

He will welcome openers Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road for the tour, which launches Oct. 1 in Sacramento, California. The tour will also visit 29 NBA arenas along the way and will wrap on Feb. 4, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Davis will open shows on the tour in 2021, while Rice will open shows in 2022. Group Restless Road, which is signed to Brown’s 1021 Entertainment label, will open all shows on the tour.

Brown recently teamed with Chris Young on Young’s single “Famous Friends.” There are plenty more collaborations to be found on Brown’s recent EP, Mixtape, Vol. 1, which includes work with John Legend, Swae Lee and Khalid.

Pre-sale tickets for Brown’s tour go on sale on Thursday, April 8 at 10 a.m. CT at kanebrownlive.com. Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 16.