Clay Walker To Release ‘Texas to Tennessee’ Album in July

Clay Walker will release his 12th studio album, Texas To Tennessee, on July 30. The album, Walker’s first with Show Dog Nashville, was produced by Michael Knox and Jaron Boyer. The album’s title is not only one of the tracks on the album, but a nod to Walker’s choosing to record the project both in Nashville, Tennessee and in Galveston, Texas.

Walker co-wrote every song on the project, including his latest single, “Need a Bar Sometimes,” which he penned with Boyer, Josh Mirenda and George Birge.

“I got to write with the best writers in country music,” Walker said. “Every writer on this album is accomplished, most came in with ideas they thought fit me or developed ideas I brought and it led to real cohesiveness in all these songs.”

After debuting in 1993 with his chart-topper “What’s It To You,” Walker released a string of No. 1 hits, including the feel-good tracks “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make A Living,” “Rumor Has It,” and more. Walker was also a co-writer on several of his own early hits, including “Rumor Has It,” which he wrote with Jason Greene, “I Can’t Sleep,” which Walker wrote with “Single White Female” hitmaker Chely Wright, and “Live Until I Die,” which was a Walker solo write.

See the track list for Texas to Tennessee below:

1. Anything To Do With You (Clay Walker/Brandon Kinney/Shane Minor/Mike Mobley)

2. Need A Bar Sometimes (Clay Walker/Jaron Boyer/Josh Mirenda/George Birge)

3. Catching Up With An Ol’ Memory (Clay Walker/Jaron Boyer/George Birge/Lalo Guzman)

4. Country Side (Clay Walker/Jaron Boyer/Lynn Wilbanks)

5. Cowboy Loves A Woman (Clay Walker/Jennifer Hanson/Mark Nesler)

6. Texas To Tennessee (Clay Walker/Jennifer Hanson/Mark Nesler)

7. I Just Wanna Hold You (Clay Walker/Jaron Boyer/Ben Stennis)

8. Loving You Then (Clay Walker/Jaron Boyer/Brad Rempel/Ben Stennis)

9. You Look Good (Clay Walker/Jaron Boyer/Michael Tyler)

10. One More (Clay Walker/David Lee Murphy/Justin Weaver)