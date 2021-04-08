Brad Paisley’s Biggest Key to a Successful Marriage: “Focus on the Laughter”

"We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs," says Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley

“A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together. That’s not the case in our house.”

In a recent PEOPLE Magazine interview, West Virginia-born country superstar Brad Paisley noted the keys to the success of his nearly two-decade-long marriage.

Alongside intimate evenings at home, Kimberly Williams-Paisley—Brad’s wife—also added that for 18 wedding anniversaries, the twosome write down their favorite memories from the past year. “We record the meaningful moments, the best laughs. That’s a big part of our relationship—focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play.”

The straining impact of 2020’s COVID-19 pandemic on married couples nationwide has been an oft-discussed issue. For the Paisleys, Brad notes that though the times have created a difficult adjustment period, he treasures the time overall. “There’s no substitute for memories and time and having experienced all of this together,” he says.

The couple has also passed the time by getting Brad’s parents to babysit their sons while the two have quiet date nights. “We watch what we want to watch on TV and pick up something to eat,” says the “I’m Gonna Miss Her” vocalist. “I look forward to [those].”

As well, more complete family exploits, including pingpong matches, dodgeball games, and developing The Store—a free, non-profit grocery store in Nashville for people with food insecurity, have also occupied the happy couple’s days and nights.

Though they’ve shared laughter and excelled at maintaining a successful marriage during the coronavirus pandemic, Kimberly Paisley-Williams joked to PEOPLE that she had one goal she’s humorously looking forward to post-quarantine: “Putting [her husband] on a tour bus!”