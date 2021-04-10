Premiere: Travis Denning Tips His Hat to Classic 2000s Country Videos In “ABBY”

</noscript> </div>

Yes, Denning has a new girl, and her name is Abby—but it’s not what you think.

In this new track, “ABBY,” penned by Ashley Gorley, Matt Jenkins and Chase McGill, Denning has a perfectly salty comeback for any ex-lovers looking for clues about his current relationship status. Yes, he’s with someone new, but in this clever breakup song, “ABBY” is a lyrical anagram for “Any Body But You.”

In Denning’s new video for “ABBY,” helmed by PJ Brown, he spoofs on the aesthetic of classic 2000s country videos from Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and more.

“I swear the early 2000’s were perfect for country music,” he says in a clip from the video. “They were cheesy, but God they were fun, and they’re so nostalgic now.”

“ABBY” follows this Georgia native’s previous hits “After A Few” and “David Ashley Parker From Powder Springs.” Denning told CMT about the making of the video:

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Just how easy the whole video was to make. It was such a fun, lighthearted idea and PJ definitely understood it, so we just went all out on the looks and inspiration and had fun with it.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This song has always made people smile and laugh, and that’s exactly what the video does. I think not taking myself too seriously and poking a little fun is what the song is about, and we definitely accomplished that in the video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

The early 2000s were the best music videos ever made, and we should continue to make videos like they did then.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It’s always a blessing when a music video vision comes to life, and especially one that’s less on the serious side. Seeing it for the first time was so rewarding because I think we nailed the sentiment of the video perfectly.