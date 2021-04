Luke Bryan Is “Worried” About His Mom with Her 200,000 Instagram Followers

"There’s no telling what she's gonna wake up and do," says the country superstar

We all have some level of paranoia about an older loved one attempting to navigate the oftentimes unpredictable world of social media. Commenters and trolls are a modern inconvenience that troubles those of us who are younger, and we fear how our elders will handle those oftentimes frustrating slights. Country superstar Luke Bryan’s mother, LeClaire, has 200,000-plus Instagram followers. Thus, he shares our concerns.

“I’m like, ’How in the hell did this happen?'” the superstar recently told late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about his mother’s popularity. “And then I started worrying about the potential fallout because there’s no telling what she’s gonna wake up and do.”

However, it appears as though LeClaire is not acting alone. Caroline Bryan — Luke’s wife — is a frequent assistant. She helps the 73-year-old post childhood photos of Luke, pictures of his teddy bear and report card, or staging photos in a hot tub filled with empty Bud Light cans inviting her Instagram friends to a spa day.

Regarding the latter, Bryan’s reasoning for angst at his mother’s partying ways was quite entertaining: Bryan has Two Lane, his own beer brand, but she was “crushing Bud Lights instead.” Humorously, he continued, “[My mother] doesn’t start drinking her beer until 7 central,” regardless if she’s in Los Angeles or New York City.

As for exploits not related to his growing in fame parent, Luke Bryan has just released the deluxe version of his August 2020-released, gold-selling, ninth number-one (and eleventh top-ten) album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.