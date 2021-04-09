Luke Bryan Is “Worried” About His Mom with Her 200,000 Instagram Followers

</noscript> </div>

However, it appears as though LeClaire is not acting alone. Caroline Bryan — Luke’s wife — is a frequent assistant. She helps the 73-year-old post childhood photos of Luke, pictures of his teddy bear and report card, or staging photos in a hot tub filled with empty Bud Light cans inviting her Instagram friends to a spa day.

Regarding the latter, Bryan’s reasoning for angst at his mother’s partying ways was quite entertaining: Bryan has Two Lane, his own beer brand, but she was “crushing Bud Lights instead.” Humorously, he continued, “[My mother] doesn’t start drinking her beer until 7 central,” regardless if she’s in Los Angeles or New York City.

As for exploits not related to his growing in fame parent, Luke Bryan has just released the deluxe version of his August 2020-released, gold-selling, ninth number-one (and eleventh top-ten) album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.