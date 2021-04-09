Lifestyle

Luke Bryan Is “Worried” About His Mom with Her 200,000 Instagram Followers

"There’s no telling what she's gonna wake up and do," says the country superstar
by 1h ago

We all have some level of paranoia about an older loved one attempting to navigate the oftentimes unpredictable world of social media. Commenters and trolls are a modern inconvenience that troubles those of us who are younger, and we fear how our elders will handle those oftentimes frustrating slights. Country superstar Luke Bryan’s mother, LeClaire, has 200,000-plus Instagram followers. Thus, he shares our concerns.

“I’m like, ’How in the hell did this happen?'” the superstar recently told late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel about his mother’s popularity. “And then I started worrying about the potential fallout because there’s no telling what she’s gonna wake up and do.”

