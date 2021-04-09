Music

LISTEN: Taylor Swift’s New “From the Vault” Track “That’s When” Features Keith Urban

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) also includes guest vocals from Maren Morris
by 56m ago

Taylor Swift just released her (kind of) new album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), a faithful re-recording of her 2008 album which contained hits including “Love Story,” and “You Belong With Me.”

The album also features six “From the Vault” tracks, one of which is “That’s When,” a collaboration with Keith Urban.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.