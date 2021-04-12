Dolly Parton’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie Ice Cream Debuts, Crashes Websites, Sells On eBay for $1000

The recent announcement that Dolly Parton would be partnering with boutique ice cream retailer Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams to benefit her Imagination Library childhood literacy organization was met with wild approval. Now that her Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream has arrived, the excitement was far greater than anyone could’ve imagined.

Initially, Jeni’s noted, “To those of you trying to order Strawberry Pretzel Pie online, we are so sorry. This sucks. The flavor is NOT sold out. Our website issues have lasted longer than expected, but we are working on it and will let you know via email and social media when we’re back up and running,” the company explained via Twitter, upon realizing that excitement for their Parton collaboration had crashed their website.

An impressive 50 times the normal traffic to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams’ website occurred during the Parton launch. The crush of orders was so significant that the company announced that the ice cream might not be available again online for a while.

However, via eBay, TMZ reports that the flavor’s pints are available on eBay for as much as $1,000. Also, other eBay users were selling posters associated with the limited-release flavor for $35.

If you were instead looking to purchase Parton’s flavor in a Jeni’s retail location, note that a limited amount of the ice cream was made, which limited two pints per purchase in stores.

In a February 2020 interview on the Today Show, the company’s founder, Jeni Britton Bauer, offered a note that correlates well to the smashing success of the Dolly Parton release:

“I think that if you focus on making people happy, and I mean, like, one person at a time, I think that everything else kind of falls into place.”