Music

Luke Bryan Gave Katy Perry’s Daughter an Interesting Baby Present

“No, that’ll never see the light of day...Maybe under lock and key," Bryan said
by 15m ago

Katy Perry has been showered with gifts and congratulations since she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

One of the most, um, interesting of those gifts undoubtedly came from Perry’s fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan. Bryan recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told the host he gifted the newborn a Daisy-brand BB gun.

“It just seemed to be the right gift,” Bryan said, jokingly. Not that he expects Daisy Dove to use the BB gun, even when she’s older.

“No, that’ll never see the light of day,” Bryan said. “Maybe under lock and key.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.