Luke Bryan Gave Katy Perry’s Daughter an Interesting Baby Present

Katy Perry has been showered with gifts and congratulations since she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

One of the most, um, interesting of those gifts undoubtedly came from Perry’s fellow American Idol judge Luke Bryan. Bryan recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told the host he gifted the newborn a Daisy-brand BB gun.

“It just seemed to be the right gift,” Bryan said, jokingly. Not that he expects Daisy Dove to use the BB gun, even when she’s older.

“No, that’ll never see the light of day,” Bryan said. “Maybe under lock and key.”

Perry had previously commented on the gifts she received from her fellow Idol judges Bryan and Lionel Richie during an interview with Kimmel, saying, "Lionel and Luke gave very 'Lionel and Luke' gifts." Richie gave Daisy a robe, along with a bottle of champagne for Bloom and Perry, while Bryan gifted Daisy a pink tractor and the BB gun. "Us judges, we stay true to who we are," Perry added. Bryan, of course, knows a thing or two about parenting, as he and wife Caroline are raising five children together, including their two sons Thomas and Tatum, as well as Bryan's nephew and nieces Til, Jordan and Kris. Bryan also just released the deluxe version of his album Born Here Live Here Die Here.




