Tim McGraw Releases Powerful New Single, “God Moves the Pen”

“Carved in an oak or tattooed on the skin / Love moves the heart, God moves the pen.”

Tim McGraw’s latest single, “God Moves The Pen,” celebrates the incredible influences that inspire country music tunes. The easy grooving track highlights the joy that singer-songwriters like McGraw have when penning countrified love songs, especially.

Recently, on an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s Master Class, Tim McGraw offered that it wasn’t just heavenly spirits that moved his pen towards love. His grandmother’s chicken and dumplings recipe played a part, too. During Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s mid-’90s courtship, McGraw called his grandmother and asked for her chicken and dumplings recipe as an inexpensive way to woo the eventual country chart-topper. “This is what got me laid, was the chicken and dumplings,” McGraw said.

Regarding “God Moves The Pen,” it’s a part of McGraw’s bonus-laden album Here on Earth: Ultimate Edition, due to be released on Friday, April 16. It’s a re-release of his August 2020 number-one album — the Delhi, Louisiana native’s 17th career chart-topper — giving him the second-most in country music behind George Strait.

This version also features “God Moves the Pen,” the album’s 16 original tracks, plus seven other songs: Tyler Hubbard collaboration “Undivided,” “Thought About You,” “Neon Church,” “Truth Is,” and “Cuttin’ Onions,” plus “Keep Your Eyes on Me” (a duet with Faith Hill) and “Gravity.” Moreover, the Ultimate Video Edition version of the album will include all 24 tracks, as well as videos for “Here on Earth,” “I Called Mama,” “Gravy,” “Undivided,” “Thought About You,” and “Neon Church.”