Next Up Now: Lauren Weintraub Delves Into Heartbreak and Jealousy in “She’s Mine”

</noscript> </div>

In her new song, “She’s Mine,” Lauren Weintraub has a bit of an obsession. The song’s lyrics of jealousy and pain are reminiscent of Little Big Town’s hit “Girl Crush,” as the first verse unfolds with the singer analyzing a photo of her ex’s current flame.

I hate that I think about it constantly/Sit and analyze every photo/If she’s got a single flaw, it don’t show, she sings, ruminating over the hum of a soft acoustic guitar. Weintraub wrote the song alongside Daniel Ross.

The track’s imagery is vivid, as she asks if the other girl wore his Alabama sweatshirt, drove his old Jeep.

According to Weintraub, the low-budget video was filmed at her apartment, just days after the song released. The homey strategy works for the clip, giving it an intimate vibe that focuses on the song and the singer.

“This was the first time I’ve ever been able to really capture one of my songs acoustically with good camera and sound quality,” she says.

The Boston native launched her career after attending Nashville’s Belmont University. In 2018, she took home first place in The Recording Academy’s Grammy U songwriting contest. In 2019, she was the first signee to a joint venture between Brandy Clark and Big Machine Music.

Weintraub told CMT about the making of the video for “She’s Mine,” which was directed by Jonathan Sommer, with Ross on sound.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

I remember how beautiful the natural light was coming in my apartment and us arranging the furniture to try to make it look professional on such a low budget. Scrambling last minute to make something awesome. Jonathan had the idea to use the typewriter in the beginning which I loved and it all came together. I remember being so amped and excited because we filmed the video quite literally a few DAYS after the song came out.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I feel like the video is finally a chance to see on my face how emotional and raw this song is for me. It’s exactly how we wrote it, just on an acoustic guitar. The song is so truthful and vulnerable for me and I feel like you can really see that in the video. I also love being able to strip songs down to their original form and show people how it was the day we wrote it.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope fans understand that life is emotional and messy and it’s okay to be vulnerable and express those emotions. It’s so important to take notice of how you feel and know that it’s valid and most likely we’ve all been there. I hope they also get to see a glimpse of what seeing me doing a live acoustic performance will be like!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It felt so good to see the finished product for the first time. This was the first time I’ve ever been able to really capture one of my songs acoustically with good camera and sound quality. It was so amazing to see my vision come to life.