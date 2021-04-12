Chris Stapleton Says “It Was A Big Deal” To Have George Strait Record One Of His Songs

</noscript> </div>

While preparing to resume live performances in front of crowds, country star Chris Stapleton recently reflected on some little-known career highlights.

In a recent interview with Audacy Country’s Superstar Power Hour, the artist recently nominated for four 2021 ACM Awards noted, “It was a big deal to me,” when the “King of Country,” George Strait, recorded “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright” in 2011. Stapleton co-wrote the song with veteran Nashville songwriter Al Anderson. “I sang on it with [George Strait], and my wife sang on it with him too. I didn’t ever record that. I wrote that, we pitched it to George, and he took it.”

The song reached the number-three position on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs charts and crossed over to Billboard’s Hot 100 charts one year later. Regarding the song, Country Music Review noted, “where the single goes right is in creating the perfect mood and backdrop for its straightforward story. Smooth fiddling and steel picking gives the song a vintage flavor that sounds strongly reminiscent of Strait’s beloved nineties hits such as ’Write This Down’ and ’Check Yes or No.'”

To Superstar Power Hour’s Katie Neal, Stapleton continued, “I don’t know if that’s my favorite song, as much as the experience of it for me is very cool. But I’ve gotten to have lots of cool experiences; so many great artists and friends that have been helpful to me.”

Regarding his hopes for his forthcoming touring plans, the “Starting Over” vocalist says, “[I look forward] playing live. Finding out what [his music] to people or if it has meant something to people. Hopefully, it does.”