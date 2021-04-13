PREMIERE: Ricky Duran’s “Selfish Love” Reflects On Having “Nothing To Lose And Everything To Gain”

</noscript> </div>

2019 The Voice contestant and Berklee College of Music graduate Ricky Duran’s latest single, “Selfish Love,” now has a new video released for the track. The gifted singer-songwriter’s shown as a lonely troubadour strumming along and playing an acoustic version of his reflective ballad.

“This video depicts the solidarity of the lyrics of the song,” Duran says. “Being out on the open road with nothing to lose and everything to gain. I wanted to perform ’Selfish Love’ acoustically to give my audience a better idea of how it felt for me to move from Worcester Massachusetts to Austin, Texas with nothing but some suitcases and my guitar.”

Related to what he wanted his fanbase to take away from the song, video, and its performance, the one-time Blake Shelton-coached performer, noted, “I hope fans understand that life is emotional and messy and it’s okay to be vulnerable and express those emotions. It’s so important to take notice of how you feel and know that it’s valid, and most likely, we’ve all been there. I hope they also get to see a glimpse of what seeing me doing a live acoustic performance will be like!”

As far as the video itself, Duran was pleased with the final product, noting, “It felt so good to see the finished product for the first time. This was the first time I’ve ever been able to really capture one of my songs acoustically with a good camera and sound quality. It was so amazing to see my vision come to life.”