Turning 31 on Sunday, April 10, while the mother of a year-old apparently wasn’t enough for “The Bones” vocalist Maren Morris. In a celebratory Instagram post, her husband, Ryan Hurd, stated, “It’s been a hell of a year, but you are an incredible mom, partner, artist, and you make my life better every day. I am always proud of you, and I love watching you make music and live the life we get to live together. Cake! Margaritas! HOORAY!”

Morris’ birthday followed that of her son Hayes, who turned one and was feted with a Peter Rabbit-themed birthday party. To mark that occasion, she posted a photo of her and her husband kissing Hayes on the cheek. “Happy 1st birthday, Hayes, we love you more than you can know,” she wrote.

2021 has seen the happy couple also release a single together, “Chasing After You.” Hurd’s Instagram post used a still photo from the video. The song is a top digital seller and has reached the top 40 of the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart.

Related to her plethora of birthday greetings, Morris posted a thank you message via social media that included a childhood school photo. “Thank you for the birthday wishes today,” she wrote. “31 so far is full of pasta, babies, wine, and the most happy, roll-your-windows-down-and-vibe songs I’ve ever written + so much love.”

Regarding songs, if wanting to see Maren Morris perform live in 2021, there are currently three opportunities to do so: July 28th’s Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyoming, August 28th at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, and September 3rd at Jazz Aspen Snowmass. For tickets for these and any other forthcoming scheduled performances, click here.