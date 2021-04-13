Jennifer Nettles to Release Album of Classic Showtunes in June

Jennifer Nettles is putting her own spin on classic showtunes such as “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from My Fair Lady, “Wait For It” (Hamilton) and “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'” (Oklahoma) on her latest solo project.

She worked with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) for the new album, Always Like New, set to release June 25, 2021, via Concord Records. Grammy winner Brandi Carlile joins Nettles on “It All Fades Away,” from The Bridges of Madison County.

For the album’s first single, Nettles offers a sleek take on “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat” from Guys and Dolls.

Nettles said, “As a child who grew up in musical theatre, this album feels like a homecoming to me. I savored every note of singing and arranging these songs with Alex Lacamoire. It is thrilling to be able to celebrate this amazing songwriting with arrangements and vocals that allow them to be rediscovered anew.”

So happy to announce that my new record, “Always Like New,” will be released on 6/25 & is available for pre-order now! Having the chance to re-imagine my favorite Broadway songs w/ @LacketyLac was a thrill & a gift. You can listen to “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat” now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/dT11MBY4lL — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) April 9, 2021

In addition to her work as half of the duo Sugarland alongside Kristian Bush, Nettles has dabbled in several theatrical projects in recent years. In 2015, she made her Broadway debut portraying Roxie Hart in Chicago, and is currently working on a musical about Giulia Tofana, a 17th century woman who poisoned men in order to help their wives escape abusive marriages.

Nettles is no stranger to the stage or the screen. She also appeared in Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl, and in studio collaborations with Wicked as part of the musical’s Out of Oz series. Onscreen, Nettles has had roles in Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors and Harriet.



