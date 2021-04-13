Brandi Carlile’s Having Jam Sessions With Joni Mitchell, Dolly Parton, Chaka Khan and Harry Styles

</noscript> </div>

While promoting her newly released memoir Broken Horses on the Ellen Degeneres Show, Brandi Carlile went into greater detail about the jam sessions at Joni Mitchell’s home that she’d been having before the COVID-19 outbreak.

In May 2020, the singer-songwriter noted that vocalists including Dolly Parton had been invited to the Mitchell’s Los Angeles home. “We get people together in the living room and around the instruments and we eat dinner, and Joni drinks her pinot grigio. [Mitchell] likes Santa Margarita Pino Grigio. Headache wine. Yeah, she is a boss. We drink wine, and we do music.”

While on Degeneres’ program, Carlile noted when the host, herself, appeared at one of the gatherings. “We took you over there one time,” the Grammy winner said. Degeneres added, “And Harry Styles and Chaka Khan were there.” Carlile continued, “You were singing along with Chaka Khan, and it was pretty audacious, actually. I was thinking about it actually because you may not have been able to grab a guitar and sing with Joni, but I realized you do something that you could do with Joni, and I think there’s a pretty good chance that she could whip you at ping pong. She’s really good.”

If you’re wondering if these events would occur post-pandemic, you’re in luck. The “The Joke” vocalist explained that Mitchell had received her vaccination and that the jam sessions would imminently resume. “Things are starting to come back, and I think it’s time to bring the Joni music back,” Carlile said. “She’s such an inspiring woman, and I love her so much.”