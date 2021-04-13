Chris Young Surprises Kane Brown During Memphis Concert Honoring Frontline Service Workers

Kane Brown’s just-announced, 35-date “Blessed & Free Tour” is set to kick off on Oct. 1 in Sacramento, visiting all 29 NBA basketball arenas throughout 2021 and 2022. As a preview of what’s to come, Brown was joined by Restless Road—the first act signed to his new 1021 Entertainment label under Sony Nashville—and a surprise special guest, Chris Young, during a recent Memphis performance.

Though many country performers are scheduled to begin their active touring schedule at the onset of summer, Brown’s Sunday, April 12 performance at Memphis’ Soundstage at Elvis Presley’s Graceland honored frontline service workers. On Instagram, Chris Young posted a clip during Brown’s concert, wherein he stated, “Hey Kane, you don’t know I’m here right now, but you’re going to,” Young said in the clip he shared on Instagram. He captioned the clip, “Sometimes you have to fly to Memphis and surprise ‘Famous Friend’ on stage! Love ya, Kane Brown!”

Brown and Young’s recently-released duet for “Famous Friends” highlights Young’s hometown of Rutherford County and Brown’s hometown of Hamilton County — both in Tennessee — along with Nashville’s Davidson County. Regarding the song, and likely some reason as to why he flew to Memphis for the previously mentioned performance, Chris Young notes, “[“Famous Friends”] is a piece of me, and it means a lot because it’s honest and it’s real-life. Plus, Kane and I are good friends, and being able to have that history together adds a whole other level to the track. ’Famous Friends’ is one of my favorite songs – it’s personal, and it’s a lot of fun, so I’m glad it’s getting out there for people to hear it.”