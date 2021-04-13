Thomas Rhett Returns to His Roots on New Single “Country Again”

The singer-songwriter will release Country Again: Side A, the first of a two-part project, on April 30

Thomas Rhett goes back to his roots in more ways than one on his new single, “Country Again.” Winding acoustic guitar lines blend with soft flashes of fiddle as the singer reflects on his journey back to himself, making for a musical detour from some the sleek pop sheen of his earlier hits.

I spent in may less time in Nashville and more time in L.A./My back home buddies they quit calling/thought I had too much on my plate, he sings, recalling how work responsibilities often took the place of quality time spent with friends and family.

The song suggests that the past year’s touring shutdowns have given the singer-songwriter ample time to slow down and reconnect with loved ones and with himself. Last night I cracked some cold beers and turned Eric Church to 10/thought man it feels good to be country again, he sings.

“Country Again,” which Thomas Rhett wrote the song alongside Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell, follows his recent chart-topper “What’s Your Country Song.” “Country Again” is also the title track to his upcoming two-part project; the first project, Country Again: Side A releases April 30.

On Sunday, Thomas Rhett will compete to retain his current ACM Entertainer of the Year status. He’s also nominated for Song of the Year for his work as a co-writer on Old Dominion’s “Some People Do,” as well as Male Artist of the Year and Music Event of the Year, for “Be A Light,” featuring Reba McEntire, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban and Hillary Scott.



