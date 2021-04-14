Premiere: John Hiatt Joins The Jerry Douglas Band on the Freewheeling “Long Black Electric Cadillac”

</noscript> </div>

John Hiatt’s first collaborative album with the Jerry Douglas Band, titled Leftover Feelings, will release May 21. Nine-time Grammy nominee Hiatt, who has released more than 20 albums and has had his songs covered by the likes of Bob Dylan, Keith Urban, Rodney Crowell and Mandy Moore, crafted the album alongside The Jerry Douglas Band at Nashville’s RCA Studio B.

Built in 1957, RCA Studio B helped birth the “Nashville Sound” of the 1960s. Artists including Dolly Parton, Eddy Arnold, Waylon Jennings and Bobby Bare have recorded in the studio over the decades. The Jerry Douglas Band and Hiatt recorded the songs on Leftover Feelings in much the same manner as some of those early recording sessions—a group of musicians in one room, playing songs live and with each other, improvising parts and listening to each other.

The latest track from the album, the Hiatt-penned “Long Black Electric Cadillac,” is a freewheeling ode to a flashy ride that “goes a thousand miles on a charge.” For the video’s filming, Douglas and Hiatt took a ride on the Natchez Trace Parkway Bridge on a 40-degree day in Tennessee.

Hiatt and Douglas filled CMT in on the making of the video, which was directed by Lagan Sebert and Ted Roach.

What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Hiatt: The slow drive across the Natchez Trace bridge.

Douglas: The sky was clear blue but it was 40 degrees. We put the top down, set the heat on 80 and enjoyed the scenery.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Hiatt: Hard to beat riding around in a long black Cadillac. Electric or otherwise.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Hiatt: My message is, take your road trips seriously. But not yourself.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Hiatt: It felt great seeing that big black convertible beauty gleaming in the early April Tennessee sun!

Douglas: Lagan did a great job. Easiest day of work for me in a long time.